Catholic World News
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy meets with Pope Francis
May 04, 2023
CWN Editor's Note: Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, met with Pope Francis on May 4, the Holy See Press Office announced.
The press office did not announce what was discussed during the meeting.
