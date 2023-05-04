Catholic World News

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy meets with Pope Francis

May 04, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, met with Pope Francis on May 4, the Holy See Press Office announced.



The press office did not announce what was discussed during the meeting.

