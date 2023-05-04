Catholic World News

Abortion bans fail in Nebraska and South Carolina

May 04, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In a 22-21 vote, the South Carolina senate rejected a bill that would have banned most abortions from conception.



Nebraska lawmakers supported a heartbeat bill by a 32-15 margin—but the 32 votes were one shy of the number needed to end a filibuster against the legislation.

