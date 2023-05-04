Catholic World News

Vatican hosts meeting with European Hindus

May 04, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On May 2, the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue hosted a meeting of 55 European Christians and Hindus. The Hindu Forum of Europe, the Italian Hindu Union, and World Council of Churches helped organize the meeting, whose theme was “Hindus and Christians in Europe: Building together a ‘fraternity-based new humanism.’”



On May 3, participants met with Pope Francis at his general audience (photograph).

