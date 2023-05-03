Catholic World News

Kenyan police investigate suicide cult after over 100 deaths

May 03, 2023

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Police in Kenya are investigating the deaths of more than 100 members of a religious cult, many of whom apparently died of starvation on order from their leader.



Paul Mackenzie Nthenge, the head of the “Good News International Church,” apparently convinced many followers to fast “in order to meet Jesus.” Autopsies on the deceased have shown that most died of starvation, but police have also found signs of violence.



Archbishop Anthony Muheria of Nyeri said: “Religion cannot and should not be a reason for people to lose lives. It is also wrong to believe that people have to do something exceptional to get blessings.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!