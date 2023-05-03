Catholic World News

Meet the Catholic converts leading the pro-life movement

May 03, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Lila Rose (Live Action), Kristan Hawkins (Students for Life of America), Marjorie Dannenfelser (Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America), and David Bereit (40 Days for Life) were interviewed for this story.

