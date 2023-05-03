Catholic World News

11 priests ordained for Diocese of Rome

May 03, 2023

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Angelo De Donatis, vicar general of the Diocese of Rome, ordained 11 men to the priesthood on April 29.



Pope Francis has typically ordained priests for the Diocese of Rome in St. Peter’s Basilica on the Fourth Sunday of Easter (Good Shepherd Sunday). This year, however, the Pope was in Hungary, and the ordinations took place in the Archbasilica of Saint John Lateran.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!