World Youth Day helps inspire young people to serve others, Pope writes in book preface

May 03, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written the preface to Um Longo Caminho até Lisboa [A Long Journey to Lisbon], a new book on the history of World Youth Days written by Aura Miguel, a Portuguese journalist who covers the Vatican.



The next World Youth Day will take place in Lisbon in July.

