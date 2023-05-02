Catholic World News

Five nations cited for infringements of religious freedom

May 02, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The US Commission on International Religious Freedom has recommended adding five countries to the list of “countries of special concern” because of their violations of religious freedom.



The Commission cited Afghanistan, India, Nigeria, Syria, and Vietnam as countries where the government engaged in, or allowed, “particularly severe” threats to religious freedom.



The nations already listed as “countries of particular concern” are Burma, China, Eritrea, Iran, Nicaragua, North Korea, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.

