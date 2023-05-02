Catholic World News

Metropolitian Hilarion: no political issues in discussion with Pope

May 02, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Metropolitan Hilarion, the Russian Orthodox prelate who met with Pope Francis during the papal visit to Hungary, has reported that the two did not discuss any political issues.



Because Metropolitan Hilarion was once the chief foreign-affairs official of the Moscow Patriarchate, his meeting with the Pope sparked speculation that he might be involved in the secret peace mission for Ukraine that the Pontiff mentioned to reporters. But the Russian prelate poured cold water on that suggestion.



Because Hilarion is now stationed in Budapest, it was not remarkable that he met with the Pope when Francis visited that city.

