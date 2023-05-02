Catholic World News

Dialogue with the state ‘not about kowtowing’, says Hong Kong bishop

May 02, 2023

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Stephen Chow, SJ—Hong Kong’s bishop since 2021—recently made a five-day visit to Beijing.



“Love for our country is part of the Catholic Church’s teachings,” he wrote following the trip. “It is, therefore, desirable to have an opening for dialogue between the government and the Church. For the sake of the country, we should help the government to become better.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!