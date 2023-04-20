Catholic Culture Resources
Catholic Culture Resources
Catholic World News

Hong Kong’s bishop for closer ties with mainland Chinese churches

April 20, 2023

» Continue to this story on South China Morning Post

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Stephen Chow, SJ—Hong Kong’s bishop since 2021—made his remarks during a five-day visit to Beijing.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: