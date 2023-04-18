Catholic World News

Hong Kong bishop visits Beijing on historic trip

April 18, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Stephen Chow, SJ—Hong Kong’s bishop since 2021—has begun a five-day visit to Beijing, the first such visit in three decades.

