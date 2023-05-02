Catholic World News

Cuban bishops present vision for country in meeting with Communist government

May 02, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Leading Cuban bishops met with the Communist regime’s president and prime minister on April 26.



According to a government statement, “issues related to the work of the Catholic Church, the socioeconomic situation of the country, the strengthening of values in society, among other matters of common interest, were addressed.”

