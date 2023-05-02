Catholic World News
Faith leaders in South Sudanese state decry rising insecurity, condemn hate speech
May 02, 2023
» Continue to this story on ACI Africa
CWN Editor's Note: Christian leaders spoke of “immense havoc and suffering” in South Sudan’s Western Equatoria State (map).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
