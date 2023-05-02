Catholic World News

Brazilian bishops’ conference denounces impact of mega-projects on traditional fishing groups

May 02, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Oil exploration and massive wind and solar projects are threatening the way of life of many Brazilian fishermen, the Brazilian Bishops’ Conference’s Fishermen’s Pastoral Council warned.

