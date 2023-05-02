Catholic World News

American named consultor to Vatican dicastery reflects on evangelization of college students

May 02, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On April 25, Pope Francis named two Americans (Cardinal Timothy Dolan and Msgr. Eugene Sylva) as members of the Dicastery for Evangelization, and two other Americans (Curtis Martin and Petroc Willey) as consultors. In this interview, Martin reflects on the evangelization of college students.



“Our experience is that more than any place else in any other circumstance in life, the place that a person is going to encounter Christ, in a life transforming way, will be in front of the Blessed Sacrament,” he said. “Yes, you can encounter Our Lord in nature. Yes, in Scripture. Yes, in the poor. All of those things are valid and real, and we ought to do all of them. But our experience after 25 years is that more young people have encountered Jesus in a life-changing way in front of the Blessed Sacrament.”

