Catholic World News

USCCB offers mixed reaction to updated Biden administration immigration policies

May 02, 2023

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Mark Seitz of El Paso, chairman of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Migration, praised some aspects of updated immigration policies from the Biden administration.



“We strongly support increased refugee resettlement from Latin America and the Caribbean as a reliable pathway to lasting safety for those who have been forcibly displaced,” he said.



“While we are relieved that the Administration does not plan to detain vulnerable families, given the unjustifiable and immoral harms of doing so, we are greatly concerned that such families, including those with young children, and others will be subjected to rushed proceedings without meaningful due process,” he cautioned. “We remain equally concerned that the Administration is still committed to coupling its reliance on expedited removal with severe restrictions on asylum eligibility and access.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!