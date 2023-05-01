Catholic World News

Vatican dicastery, World Council of Churches discuss interreligious dialogue

May 01, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Staff of the World Council of Churches and the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue met on April 26-27 in Bossey, France.



350 Protestant and Orthodox communities are members of the World Council of Churches, which is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.



“The meeting underlined the vital role of interreligious dialogue to transform situations of conflict and foster peace, especially to empower young people as well as women in spaces of interreligious collaboration, to address violations of human rights together, and to highlight the importance of interreligious solidarity with a spirituality of dialogue,” according to a joint statement issued after the meeting.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!