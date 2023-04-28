Catholic World News

Reflections on the 50th anniversary of death of Jacques Maritain

April 28, 2023

» Continue to this story on Acton Institute

CWN Editor's Note: Jacques Maritain, the noted French convert and Thomist philosopher, died on April 28, 1973. Thomas Hibbs offers an appreciation of his work.

