Catholic World News

Religious sisters lead the revolution against the climate crisis, Vatican newspaper says

April 28, 2023

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican newspaper’s English language edition reported the International Union of Superiors General’s efforts in “leading the climate crisis revolution,” in the words of its headline.



“The first of a series of Sister-led dialogues took place in Rome on Monday, 17 April, to challenge international organizations, governments, civil society, Vatican institutions and academia on three themes: integrating responses to climate change and biodiversity loss; integrating care for people and our planet; integrating vulnerability in leadership,” L’Osservatore Romano reported.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!