Priest kidnapped in Nigeria

April 28, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “One of our priests, Rev. Fr. Michael Ifeanyi Asomugha, was kidnapped on the evening of Saturday, April 15, 2023,” the chancellor of the Diocese of Okigwe (Nigeria) said in an April 27 statement.



Okigwe is located in Imo State (map). The chancellor’s statement did not refer to a motive for the abduction.

