US bishop testifies before House subcommittee on foreign aid appropriations, strategy
April 28, 2023
In recent testimony before the US House of Representatives, the chairman of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace requested specific funding levels for 15 international aid programs and offered four “strategic-level issues and recommendations.”
Bishop David Malloy of Rockford (IL) asked the House Appropriations Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs to fund the programs at the following levels:
- USAID Maternal Health and Child Survival $1,012,000,000
- USAID Nutrition $230,000,000
- USAID Vulnerable Children (orphans and displaced) $35,000,000
- USAID Malaria, TB, Global Health Security & other NTDs $2,728,500,000
- DOS/PEPFAR HIV/AIDS (State Funding/PEPFAR) $4,725,000,000
- USAID Development Assistance (including water, education) $5,425,697,000
- USAID/OFDA International Disaster Assistance $4,899,362,000
- DOS/PRM Migration and Refugee Assistance $4,112,000,000
- DOS/PRM Emergency Refugee and Migration Assistance $100,000,000
- USAID Complex Crises Fund and Atrocities Prevention Board $85,000,000
- MCC Millennium Challenge Corporation $1,073,000,000
- DOS/IO Contributions to International Peacekeeping Activities $1,940,702,000
- DOS/IO Peacekeeping Operations $420,458,000
- DOS/IO Green Climate Fund $1,600,000,000
- DOS/IO Combatting Trafficking in Persons $126,400,000
Turning to strategic considerations, Bishop Malloy wrote that “we urge the United States” to
- Re-Imagine How to Balance the GFAS with Existing International Priorities
- Re-Imagine the Funding of the GFAS and Peacebuilding
- Place a Greater Priority on Empowering Civil Society and Faith-Based Groups
- Address State Fragility and Conflict in Other Vulnerable Countries
GFAS is a reference to the Global Fragility Act Strategy.
Bishop Malloy concluded his testimony by urging Congress not to fund abortions.
