US bishop testifies before House subcommittee on foreign aid appropriations, strategy

April 28, 2023

In recent testimony before the US House of Representatives, the chairman of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace requested specific funding levels for 15 international aid programs and offered four “strategic-level issues and recommendations.”

Bishop David Malloy of Rockford (IL) asked the House Appropriations Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs to fund the programs at the following levels:

USAID Maternal Health and Child Survival $1,012,000,000

USAID Nutrition $230,000,000

USAID Vulnerable Children (orphans and displaced) $35,000,000

USAID Malaria, TB, Global Health Security & other NTDs $2,728,500,000

DOS/PEPFAR HIV/AIDS (State Funding/PEPFAR) $4,725,000,000

USAID Development Assistance (including water, education) $5,425,697,000

USAID/OFDA International Disaster Assistance $4,899,362,000

DOS/PRM Migration and Refugee Assistance $4,112,000,000

DOS/PRM Emergency Refugee and Migration Assistance $100,000,000

USAID Complex Crises Fund and Atrocities Prevention Board $85,000,000

MCC Millennium Challenge Corporation $1,073,000,000

DOS/IO Contributions to International Peacekeeping Activities $1,940,702,000

DOS/IO Peacekeeping Operations $420,458,000

DOS/IO Green Climate Fund $1,600,000,000

DOS/IO Combatting Trafficking in Persons $126,400,000

Turning to strategic considerations, Bishop Malloy wrote that “we urge the United States” to

Re-Imagine How to Balance the GFAS with Existing International Priorities

Re-Imagine the Funding of the GFAS and Peacebuilding

Place a Greater Priority on Empowering Civil Society and Faith-Based Groups

Address State Fragility and Conflict in Other Vulnerable Countries

GFAS is a reference to the Global Fragility Act Strategy.

Bishop Malloy concluded his testimony by urging Congress not to fund abortions.

