Ukrainian PM meets with Pope Francis, renews invitation to visit Ukraine

April 27, 2023

Pope Francis received Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine’s prime minister since 2020, in an April 27 audience.

The prime minister subsequently met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations.

“During the cordial discussions, which took place in the Secretariat of State, various matters connected to the war in Ukraine were highlighted, with particular attention to the humanitarian aspects and efforts to restore peace,” the Holy See Press Office said in a statement. “In the same context, several issues regarding the life and activity of the Church in the country were raised.”

Prime Minister Shmyhal invited the Pope to visit Ukraine, the nation’s ambassador to the Holy See said.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba added:

Ukraine is with the Pope for peace. Our invitation is still valid, it is always open, he can come at any time. I don’t know why he hasn’t come yet: we have talks with the Vatican and the invitation has not been rejected, but we still don’t have an official date.

