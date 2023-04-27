Catholic World News

Canadian parents push back against gay pride flag in Catholic school district; police called

April 27, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The incident took place in York Region (map), in the Province of Ontario.



As the report notes, “in Ontario, Catholic schools are publicly funded, and local decisions are made by a Catholic school board rather than the Catholic diocese.”

