Catholic World News

Papal encouragement for work of Catholic Extension Society

April 27, 2023

In an April 26 audience (photograph), Pope Francis encouraged the Catholic Extension Society in its work of assisting the missionary dioceses of the United States.

The society’s chancellor and vice chancellor—Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago and Bishop Gerald Kicanas, the former Chicago seminary rector and bishop emeritus of Tucson—were present at the audience (photograph), as was Sister Norma Pimentel, who received the society’s Spirit of Francis Award and is renowned for her ministry to migrants.

“Listening to and including the experiences and perspectives of all, especially those on the margins of society, enriches the Church’s life and ministry,” Pope Francis said in his address. “In this regard, I am pleased to know of your concern to place those who are often victims of today’s ‘throw-away culture’ at the heart of the Church’s pastoral activity; in this way, their voices can be heard and all can benefit.”

“Dear friends, I encourage you as well to continue to express ‘God’s style,’ in the work that you do,” the Pope continued, emphasizing:

God’s style is never distant, detached or indifferent. Instead, it is one of closeness, compassion and tender love. This is God’s style: closeness, compassion and tender love. God is like this, this is his style. It is my hope that your service will always reflect these qualities of closeness, compassion and tender love, showing that God draws near to our lives, that he is moved to compassion for those in difficult situations and that his love calls us to be in relationship with him and to see our neighbor as truly a brother or a sister.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!