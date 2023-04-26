Oregon woman fights state’s adoption requirement on gender transition
April 26, 2023
CWN Editor's Note: An Oregon woman has brought suit against the state’s Department of Human Services, charging that her rights to free speech and freedom of religion have been violated by a policy that bars her from adopting children because of her Christian beliefs.
Jessica Bates was informed that she did not meet the state’s “adoption home standards” because she said that she would not assist a child in undergoing a “gender transition.”
