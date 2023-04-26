Catholic World News

Oregon woman fights state’s adoption requirement on gender transition

April 26, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: An Oregon woman has brought suit against the state’s Department of Human Services, charging that her rights to free speech and freedom of religion have been violated by a policy that bars her from adopting children because of her Christian beliefs.



Jessica Bates was informed that she did not meet the state’s “adoption home standards” because she said that she would not assist a child in undergoing a “gender transition.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

