Vatican preparing document on divorced-remarried couples

April 26, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for Laity, Family, and Life is currently preparing a document on the situation facing Catholics who are divorced and remarried, Cardinal Kevin Farrell has revealed.



Cardinal Farrell, the prefect of the dicastery, said that the document would address “those experiencing marital crisis of all kinds.” He said that, at the wish of Pope Francis, special attention would be given to “men and women who, having a failed marriage behind them, live in new unions.”



The cardinal did not give a timetable for the release of the document.

