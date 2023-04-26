Catholic World News

Kenyan bishops call for tighter regulations on new religions after ‘starvation cult’ deaths

April 26, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “It is very unfortunate that we are witnessing a worrying reality in the country where so-called prophets and cultic leaders have mastered the art of exploiting gullible Kenyans in the name of religion,” Kenya’s bishops after 72 members of a new cult starved themselves to death.



The prelates wondered how the group’s founder could have been “allowed to perpetuate its dangerous doctrine for such a long time, leading to the loss of so many lives with the state security machinery completely unaware.”

