Catholic World News

Cardinal McElroy formalizes bond with Rome parish with Mass, high-fives

April 26, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On April 23, Cardinal Robert McElroy of San Diego and two other recently created cardinals took possession of their titular parishes in Rome.

