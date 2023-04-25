Catholic World News

Leading Indian nun warns of vocation decline, ‘lazy’ missionaries

April 25, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “Almost every congregation has a decrease in vocations, and it threatens its sustainability,” said Sister Maria Nirmalini, the president of the Conference of Religious India. There are more members of religious orders in India than in any other nation.



“I have observed a decline in the passion and dedication among them compared to our earlier missionaries, who were ready to die for their faith and mission,” she added. “Today, many prefer to confine themselves to their comfort zones or escape from criticism by the [Hindu] religious fanatics. The pandemic has created many lazy missionaries, and some even got addicted to alcohol and social media.”

