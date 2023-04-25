Catholic World News

Vatican prefect, leading Mideast prelates gather in Cyprus

April 25, 2023

Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti, prefect of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches, traveled to Cyprus for “Rooted in Hope,” a four-day conference that marked the tenth anniversary of Pope Benedict XVI’s post-synodal apostolic exhortation on the Church in the Middle East (Ecclesia in Medio Oriente, 2012).

The Patriarchs of the Chaldean Catholic Church and the Maronite Catholic Church were among the prelates in attendance. Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa, OFM, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, offered a 15-page analysis of the Church in the Middle East, and Bishop Paolo Martinelli, OFM Cap, the Vicar Apostolic of Southern Arabia, reflected on Christian formation and education.

