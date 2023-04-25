Catholic World News

Pope discusses upcoming Hungary visit

April 25, 2023

In his April 23 Regina Caeli address, Pope Francis offered a preview of his priorities for his upcoming apostolic journey to Hungary, which begins on April 28.

“Next Friday I will go to Budapest, in Hungary, for three days, to complete the trip I made in 2021 for the International Eucharistic Congress,” Pope Francis said. “It will be an opportunity to embrace once again a Church and a people so dear to me.”

“It will also be a journey to the center of Europe, over which the icy winds of war continue to blow, while the displacement of so many people puts urgent humanitarian questions on the agenda,” he continued, adding:

But now I wish to address you with affection, dear Hungarian brothers and sisters, as I look forward to visiting you as a pilgrim, friend and brother of all, and to meet, among others, the authorities, the bishops, the priests and consecrated persons, the young, the university community and the poor. I know you are making great efforts to prepare for my arrival: I thank you from my heart for this. And I ask you all to accompany me on this journey with your prayers.

