‘Generativity, apostleship and consecration in the world’: papal tribute to Blessed Armida Barelli

April 24, 2023

In an April 22 address in St. Peter’s Square, Pope Francis received pilgrims from the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart (Milan), Italian Catholic Action, and the Missionaries of the Kingship of Christ, a year after the beatification of Blessed Armida Barelli, OFS (1882-1952).

In 2022, the Pontiff wrote a preface to a book on Barelli, the foundress of the Secular Institute of the Missionaries of the Kingship of Christ.

“Dear brothers and sisters, Blessed Armida has gathered us together and helped us to recognize these essential traits of being Christians today: generativity, being apostles and consecration in the world,” Pope Francis said to the pilgrims.

The Pope reflected at some length on each of these three traits—addressing his comments on the first trait to the university, on the second trait to Catholic Action, and on the third trait to the secular institute she founded.

