African Anglican leaders challenge Archbishop of Canterbury’s leadership

April 21, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: An influential group of Anglican leaders has said that by supporting blessings for homosexual unions, Archbishop Justin Welby of Canterbury has made “his leadership role in the Anglican communion entirely indefensible.”



The statement by the leaders of the Global Anglican Future Conference (GAFCON) suggested that the world’s Anglicans should find a new way to choose the leader of their worldwide communion, ending the traditional role of the Archbishop of Canterbury.



GAFCON, whose leaders come mostly from African churches, represents well over half of the world’s Anglicans, as well as the fastest-growing Anglican communities.

