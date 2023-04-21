Catholic World News

Theme of Vatican message to Buddhists: ‘Healing Wounded Humanity and the Earth through Karuna and Agape‘

April 21, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue has released its annual message to Buddhists on the occasion of Vesak, the Buddhist festival that celebrates the birth, enlightenment, and death of Gautama Buddha.



The theme of the 2023 message, dated April 16 and released April 21, is “Healing Wounded Humanity and the Earth through Karuna and Agape.” The former is the Buddhist virtue of compassion; the latter, the Christian theological virtue of charity.

