Following visitation, leader of Australian ordinariate resigns

April 21, 2023

Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Msgr. Carl Reid, 72, as the ordinary of the Personal Ordinariate of Our Lady of the Southern Cross, effective July 1. The Pontiff also named Bishop Anthony Randazzo of Broken Bay (Australia), who took part in a recent visitation of the ordinariate, as the ordinariate’s apostolic administrator.

Established in 2012 for the corporate reception of Anglicans into the Catholic Church, the ordinariate has 17 congregations in Australia, Japan, and Guam where the Catholic liturgy is celebrated in a manner that draws on the Anglican tradition.

Msgr. Reid, a former bishop of the Anglican Catholic Church of Canada, was received into the Catholic Church in 2012 and ordained to the priesthood the following year. In 2019, Pope Francis named Msgr. Reid the ordinary of the Personal Ordinariate of Our Lady of the Southern Cross, one of three such ordinariates established in the wake of Pope Benedict XVI’s 2009 apostolic constitution Anglicanorum Coetibus.

Last July, the Vatican announced an apostolic visitation of the ordinariate, led by Bishop Steven Lopes, who leads the Personal Ordinariate of the Chair of Saint Peter (United States and Canada). No reason was given for the visitation.

The visitation took place in late August and early September; Bishop Randazzo and Josue Vasquez-Weber, the chancellor of Bishop Lopes’s ordinariate, also participated.

