Judge’s donations cloud rulings in New Orleans archdiocesan bankruptcy case

April 21, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Associated Press reported that the judge overseeing the Archdiocese of New Orleans’ bankruptcy proceedings has donated nearly $50,000 to archdiocesan charities. District Judge Greg Guidry is now considering recusing himself from the case.

