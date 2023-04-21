Catholic World News

Prelates lament Senate vote on abortion benefits for veterans and their dependents

April 21, 2023

In a 51-48 vote, the US Senate decided not to overturn a 2022 Biden administration policy that added abortion to the health benefits package for veterans and their dependents. Sen. Tommy Turberville (R-AL) had sponsored the pro-life Senate resolution.

President Biden’s office said on April 19 that the policy “was a direct response to abortion restrictions that were creating serious risks to the life and health of our Nation’s veterans.”

In a joint statement, Archbishop Timothy Broglio of the Archdiocese for the Military Services, president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), and Bishop Michael Burbidge of Arlington (VA), chairman of the USCCB’s Committee on Pro-Life Activities, responded:

It is a gross failure that the Senate did not pass this lifesaving resolution. Our heroes and their dependents deserve quality health care services, instead of policies to end the lives of their own children. Many veterans face tremendous life challenges, especially as the active duty experience too often involves significant mental health traumas and can be followed by a difficult readjustment to civilian life. It is inhumane to provide fully taxpayer-funded abortion (which itself can increase mental health risks) as a so-called solution to pregnancy, instead of resources needed to welcome a child and flourish as a family. We continue to urge Congress to prevent implementation of this harmful policy, and to provide instead real support for our military veterans and their loved ones.

Noting that the policy “would allow abortions up until birth even in states where they are illegal,” the prelates had earlier urged members of Congress to overturn it.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!