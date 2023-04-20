Catholic World News

Another decisive Vatican ‘no’ for German reformers: lay participation in archbishop’s election

April 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In September, the Archdiocese of Paderborn formed a lay group to participate, along with the cathedral chapter, in the election of the next archbishop. (The see has been vacant since October.)



The Archdiocese of Paderborn announced that “the answer from Rome makes it clear that an extension of pontifical secrecy, and thus participation in the election of the archbishop, is not compatible with the provisions of the Prussian Concordat and endangers the legality of the election of bishops.”



The archdiocese did not reveal which Vatican office said “no” to lay participation in the election of the archbishop.

