Catholic World News

Supreme Court maintains full access to abortion pill mifepristone until at least April 21

April 20, 2023

» Continue to this story on CNBC

CWN Editor's Note: For a pro-life analysis of this development, see LifeNews, “Supreme Court Will Issue Ruling Friday on Abortion Pills That Kill Unborn Babies.”

