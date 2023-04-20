Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper highlights plight of Haitian refugees in Mexico

April 20, 2023

With the headline “In the expectation of a tomorrow,” L’Osservatore Romano devoted the most prominent front-page coverage in its April 19 edition to the increasing number of Haitians who have fled the poverty and violence of their native land for Mexico.

Citing a Reuters article, the Vatican newspaper noted that over 50,000 Haitians are expected to seek asylum in Mexico in 2023 and that “many migrants are also beginning to contemplate a future in Mexico rather than in the United States because of a tightening of border controls.”

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!