Catholic World News

Korean bishop excommunicates exorcist priest for accepting payments

April 19, 2023

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop John Kim Son-tae of Jeonju, South Korea, has announced the excommunication of Father Raphaella Um Ok-soon, who was accused of taking donations for “private prayer services,” including exorcisms.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!