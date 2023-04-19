Catholic World News
Exiled Nicaraguan bishop: Ortega shows desperation
April 19, 2023
CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Silvio Baez, who was exiled from Nicaragua by the government of Daniel Ortega, says that Ortega’s attacks on the Church are “a sign of weakness, a sign of desperation.”
Bishop Baez said that Ortega “knows that he is alone, inside and outside the country.”
