More martyrs today than ever before, Pope reminds audience
April 19, 2023
» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office
CWN Editor's Note: At his weekly public audience on April 19, Pope Francis spoke about the witness of martyrs, and reminded his listeners: “There are more martyrs today than in the first times” of the Church.
A Martyr, the Pope said, citing the words of St. Augustine, “loves Christ in his life and imitate him in his death.”
-
Posted by: feedback -
Today 9:53 AM ET USA
I hope Francis remembers the martyrdom of Catholics in China, and his own "secret deal" with the enemy of Christ.