More martyrs today than ever before, Pope reminds audience

April 19, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: At his weekly public audience on April 19, Pope Francis spoke about the witness of martyrs, and reminded his listeners: “There are more martyrs today than in the first times” of the Church.



A Martyr, the Pope said, citing the words of St. Augustine, “loves Christ in his life and imitate him in his death.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

