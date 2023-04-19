Catholic World News
Two Catholic governors veto legislation to protect abortion survivors
April 19, 2023
» Continue to this story on CNA
CWN Editor's Note: In Kansas and in Arizona, pro-life legislation has been thwarted by governors’ vetoes.
In Kansas, Governor Laura Kelly vetoed a bill that would have protected babies who survived attempted abortion. In Arizona, Governor Katie Hobbs vetoed a similar bill, which would have required doctors to provide care for abortion survivors.
Both governors identify themselves as Catholic.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!