Two Catholic governors veto legislation to protect abortion survivors

April 19, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In Kansas and in Arizona, pro-life legislation has been thwarted by governors’ vetoes.



In Kansas, Governor Laura Kelly vetoed a bill that would have protected babies who survived attempted abortion. In Arizona, Governor Katie Hobbs vetoed a similar bill, which would have required doctors to provide care for abortion survivors.



Both governors identify themselves as Catholic.

