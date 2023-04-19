Catholic World News

Former German bishops’ chairman faces ‘Vos estis’ probe over abuse cover-up

April 19, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Robert Zollitsch, now 84, led the Archdiocese of Freiburg from 2003 to 2013 and was chairman of the German Episcopal Conference from 2008 to 2014.



Following the publication of a 600-page study on abuse in the archdiocese, Archbishop Stephan Burger, Zollitsch’s successor, said that Zollitsch “simply ignored Church law that provided for intervention and reporting of cases.”

