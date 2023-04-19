Catholic World News

Vatican releases European synod report

April 19, 2023

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: The European Continental Assembly’s concluding dossier is one of seven continental documents that will help shape the drafting of the working document for October’s worldwide Synod of Bishops.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!