USCCB weighs in on federal funding for migrants and refugees

April 19, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In a letter to members of Congress, the chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Migration commented on proposed funding levels for over a dozen programs related to migrants and refugees.



Bishop Mark Seitz of El Paso welcomed the Biden administration’s proposed funding for some programs and called for increased funding for others.



Bishop Seitz also called for legal protection of the unborn and said that “the US bishops remain gravely concerned about continued efforts to expand taxpayer funding of abortion, which would occur if the Hyde Amendment or any of the other life-saving appropriations riders were to be removed from the annual appropriations bills.”

