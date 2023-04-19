Catholic World News

Sudan faces massive humanitarian crisis, Vatican newspaper emphasizes

April 19, 2023

The Vatican newspaper devoted the most prominent front-page coverage in its April 18 edition to the clashes in Sudan between factions of the military regime.

“It is not only a political crisis,” the unsigned article emphasized. “It is also and above all a humanitarian crisis that Sudan has been living for three days.”

Citing a report from Save the Children and a statement from a United Nations official, L’Osservatore Romano reported that nearly 16 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!