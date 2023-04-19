Sudan faces massive humanitarian crisis, Vatican newspaper emphasizes
April 19, 2023
The Vatican newspaper devoted the most prominent front-page coverage in its April 18 edition to the clashes in Sudan between factions of the military regime.
“It is not only a political crisis,” the unsigned article emphasized. “It is also and above all a humanitarian crisis that Sudan has been living for three days.”
Citing a report from Save the Children and a statement from a United Nations official, L’Osservatore Romano reported that nearly 16 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance.
