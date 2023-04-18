Catholic World News

Pope offers best wishes to French hosts preparing for 2024 Olympics

April 18, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has send a message to the French organizers of the 33rd Olympic Games, which will be held in Paris in July and August of next year.



The Pope expressed his hope that the Olympics would be “an occasion for profound and fruitful encounter between people from all walks of life, belonging to different peoples, cultures, and religions.” The games, he added, should “offer the opportunity, through sport, to bear witness to an authentic expression of fraternity, which the world greatly needs.”

